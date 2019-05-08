DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0004

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, UEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. DPRating has a market capitalization of $856,809.00 and approximately $69,243.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00342691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00959473 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00148494 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005205 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,856,207,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,675,940 tokens. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, UEX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.