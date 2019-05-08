Donegal Group (DGICA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Friday, February 8th.

DGICA stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,847 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 482,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 86,324 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

