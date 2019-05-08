Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 168.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $277.39 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.28 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.59 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.16.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

