Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 301.50 ($3.94).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

LON DOM opened at GBX 259.80 ($3.39) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 5.45 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.98%.

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.