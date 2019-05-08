DLH (DLHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.66%.

NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 13,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,018. DLH has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.68.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $52,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $120,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,886.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,843 shares of company stock worth $1,411,702 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Sunday, February 17th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

