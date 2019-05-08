Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,540,000 after purchasing an additional 158,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,678,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,390,000 after purchasing an additional 499,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,763,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 254,614 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 18,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $834,309.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,676.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $733,600.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,643.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,635 shares of company stock worth $2,012,477. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

