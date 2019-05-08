Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.13.

DCOM stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $725.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $37.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.