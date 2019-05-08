Diamondback Energy (FANG) Trading Up 7.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price was up 7.8% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $108.04 and last traded at $105.85. Approximately 4,355,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 1,892,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.23.

The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $166.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis bought 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $36,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,373,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,172,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $943,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,160,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,990,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $405,201,000 after acquiring an additional 566,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

