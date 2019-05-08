Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,132 Shares of Cactus Inc (WHD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cactus by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cactus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cactus Inc has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $158.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 1,935,639 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $69,547,509.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $328,040.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock valued at $78,099,209. 96.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

