DeusCoin Price Tops $0.0011 (DEUS)

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One DeusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DeusCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DeusCoin has a market capitalization of $11,868.00 and $0.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00342944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00897708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00151038 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. DeusCoin’s official website is deuscoin.org

DeusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

