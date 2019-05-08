Destination Wealth Management Has $30.88 Million Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Danaher by 188.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 852.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total value of $406,330.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,383.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,761 shares of company stock worth $54,983,097. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Destination Wealth Management Has $30.88 Million Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/destination-wealth-management-has-30-88-million-position-in-danaher-co-dhr.html.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.