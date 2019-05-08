DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

XRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $54.83 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

In related news, SVP Daniel P. Key acquired 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $202,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $489,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. S&CO Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

