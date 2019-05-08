Denarius Achieves Market Cap of $364,765.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Denarius has a market cap of $364,765.00 and approximately $1,142.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000830 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 5,466,132 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

