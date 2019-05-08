Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE) was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 365,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 136,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Several research firms have commented on DEE. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Delphi Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Delphi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Delphi Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Energy Corp will post 0.0799999952592595 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/delphi-energy-dee-shares-down-15-4.html.

Delphi Energy Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.