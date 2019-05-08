Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 279113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dekeloil Public in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Dekeloil Public alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dekeloil Public (DKL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.60” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/dekeloil-public-dkl-hits-new-1-year-low-at-2-60.html.

About Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL)

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Dekeloil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekeloil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.