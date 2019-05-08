Deere & Company (DE) Position Lowered by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 176,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.82. The company had a trading volume of 43,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,909. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

