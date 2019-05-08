David Siegel Sells 27,128 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 27,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $866,468.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, David Siegel sold 2,900 shares of M.D.C. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $81,722.00.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,304. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $33.47.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.26 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,329,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 135,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

