Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $423,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 111.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 136,717 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 787.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 882,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,787,000 after purchasing an additional 783,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 514,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,792,000 after buying an additional 1,239,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.74 per share, with a total value of $3,816,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,422,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 165,588 shares of company stock worth $21,637,048. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $423,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/daiwa-securities-group-inc-has-423000-position-in-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff.html.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.