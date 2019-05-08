CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is scheduled to release its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTMX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics stock. Aquilo Capital Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CytomX Therapeutics comprises approximately 6.0% of Aquilo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aquilo Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/cytomx-therapeutics-ctmx-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.