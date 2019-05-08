CyberOptics (CYBE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $18.00 on Friday. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 million, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.14.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. CyberOptics had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 339,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

