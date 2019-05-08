CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after purchasing an additional 964,854 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $233,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,376.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

