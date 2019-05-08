Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,296.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew B. Kelpy bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,668.58 per share, for a total transaction of $66,714.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $333,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,009 shares of company stock worth $55,706,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $3,251.41 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,040.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,335.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $34.45 by $13.19. NVR had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 46.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $39.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 198.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,099.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of NVR and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,251.17.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

