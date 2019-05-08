Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In other news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $174,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

