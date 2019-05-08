Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.65 or 0.09092014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00039082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001388 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,344,834 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

