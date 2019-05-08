Cryptoinvest 1-Day Volume Tops $10,408.00 (CTT)

Cryptoinvest (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Cryptoinvest coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Cryptoinvest has a market cap of $0.00 and $10,408.00 worth of Cryptoinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptoinvest has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00075179 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00050300 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000367 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptoinvest Profile

Cryptoinvest is a coin. Cryptoinvest’s total supply is 1,529,704 coins. The official website for Cryptoinvest is cryptoinvestcoin.io . Cryptoinvest’s official Twitter account is @codetractio

Buying and Selling Cryptoinvest

Cryptoinvest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoinvest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

