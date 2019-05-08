Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Infosys by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.62 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

