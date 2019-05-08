Critical Review: SEACOR Marine (SMHI) versus Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SEACOR Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -30.60% -11.96% -5.85% Overseas Shipholding Group 3.68% 4.15% 1.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $253.61 million 1.11 -$77.61 million N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $366.16 million 0.43 $13.49 million N/A N/A

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats SEACOR Marine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.