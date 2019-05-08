Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (SLVO)

Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (NASDAQ:SLVO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

