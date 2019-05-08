Creative Planning Sells 1,665 Shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of INVA opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 66.01 and a quick ratio of 66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 1,674.72% and a net margin of 151.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVA. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Innoviva news, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $89,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Hulme purchased 7,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,100. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Creative Planning Sells 1,665 Shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/creative-planning-sells-1665-shares-of-innoviva-inc-inva.html.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.