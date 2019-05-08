Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.02.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/cornerstone-wealth-group-llc-invests-1-70-million-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.