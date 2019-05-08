Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $259,925.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,687.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.90, for a total value of $5,802,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,137 shares of company stock valued at $26,782,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

