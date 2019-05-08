Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

KSU stock opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $123,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,529.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $579,930.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,536.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,448 shares of company stock worth $2,420,825 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

