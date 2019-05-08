Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $230,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $9,761,966.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,251,562 shares of company stock valued at $37,016,136. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

