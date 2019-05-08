Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in First Bancorp (FBP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,613,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,877,000 after acquiring an additional 463,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in First Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,509,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,509,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,362,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,915,000 after acquiring an additional 190,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Bancorp by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,052,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,482 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBP opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $162.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

