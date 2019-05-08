Contrasting The First Bancshares (FBSI) & Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 19.91% N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 32.18% 15.35% 1.35%

5.6% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The First Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $16.13 million 2.36 $2.98 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $92.43 million 4.26 $30.40 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The First Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats The First Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, and home equity loans, as well as non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans; debit cards; safety deposit boxes; and online banking services, as well as invests in mortgage-back securities, government and agency securities, and other assets. The company serves customers through its home office and nine full service branches. First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

