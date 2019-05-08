Contrasting AgriVest Americas (NXCN) & Asure Software (ASUR)

AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AgriVest Americas has a beta of -3.81, indicating that its share price is 481% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgriVest Americas and Asure Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriVest Americas N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A Asure Software $88.95 million 1.20 -$7.55 million $0.43 16.07

AgriVest Americas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Profitability

This table compares AgriVest Americas and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A Asure Software -8.49% 6.82% 2.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AgriVest Americas and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 0 1 6 0 2.86

Asure Software has a consensus target price of $14.43, indicating a potential upside of 108.81%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Summary

Asure Software beats AgriVest Americas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgriVest Americas

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. The company also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based solution that provides human resource (HR) management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management services; Evolution HCM, an integrated payroll, HR, and tax management suite; and AsureConsulting, which offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

