Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Trading Down 8.5%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) shares fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 619,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 962,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNAT. HC Wainwright lowered Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.11.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 57.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNAT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

