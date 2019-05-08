Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Holdings Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,958.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $420,245.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/community-bank-system-inc-cbu-holdings-reduced-by-community-bank-n-a.html.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.