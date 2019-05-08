Community Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 240 ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)

Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.
BMV GVI opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 52-week low of $2,026.00 and a 52-week high of $2,160.00.
