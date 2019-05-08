Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Get ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET alerts:

BMV GVI opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 52-week low of $2,026.00 and a 52-week high of $2,160.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Community Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 240 ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/community-bank-n-a-buys-shares-of-240-ishares-tr-inter-govt-cr-bd-et-gvi.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.