Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.88) target price by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.11 ($10.59).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €7.82 ($9.09). 4,168,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52 week high of €11.06 ($12.86).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.