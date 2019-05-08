Comerica Bank Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (CI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cigna by 42,687.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 31,678,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after buying an additional 10,021,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $737,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1,413.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,890,000 after buying an additional 3,466,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,456,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $846,447,000 after buying an additional 2,860,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.62.

CI stock opened at $155.16 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

