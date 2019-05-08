Cohu (COHU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $147.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.02. Cohu has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 385,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,634,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,038,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

