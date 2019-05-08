Cognex Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cognex in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.95. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $612,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,876 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 83,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,745,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Cognex by 5,315.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 880,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 864,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

