Cognex Co. (CGNX) Insider John J. Curran Sells 50,000 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $612,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.95. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.18.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,774,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,760,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cognex by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,351,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,034 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,560,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,738,000 after purchasing an additional 168,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cognex Co. (CGNX) Insider John J. Curran Sells 50,000 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/cognex-co-cgnx-insider-john-j-curran-sells-50000-shares.html.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.