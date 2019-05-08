Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,792 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $145,795.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $434,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,327 shares in the company, valued at $38,211,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,221 shares of company stock worth $1,638,344. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $719.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.30.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

