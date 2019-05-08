Citigroup Inc (C) Position Trimmed by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,791 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,383,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,923. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc (C) Position Trimmed by Cubic Asset Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/citigroup-inc-c-position-trimmed-by-cubic-asset-management-llc.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.