CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

CIT Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CIT Group has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CIT Group to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NYSE:CIT opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CIT Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.26.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at $518,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,375 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $273,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $552,081. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

