Cimpress NV (CMPR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,182,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 217,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Aegis downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn purchased 1,350 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. Cimpress NV has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). Cimpress had a return on equity of 62.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

