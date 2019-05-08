Christopher D. Myers Sells 50,000 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,161.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVB Financial by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 272,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CVB Financial by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 146,887 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CVB Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 63,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,983,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,480,000 after buying an additional 1,361,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/christopher-d-myers-sells-50000-shares-of-cvb-financial-corp-cvbf-stock.html.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.