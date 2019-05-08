CHF Solutions (CHFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $10.05 EPS

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($10.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 185.30% and a negative net margin of 340.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 157,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,308. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, CEO John L. Erb acquired 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $49,995.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

